Short Interest in LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) Increases By 25.7%

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 79,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

LMFA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. LM Funding America has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 48.36%. The company had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter.

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

