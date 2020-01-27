Short Interest in NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) Grows By 120.1%

NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 120.1% from the December 31st total of 472,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NXTC has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on NextCure in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on NextCure in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of NextCure in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextCure from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextCure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Get NextCure alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, acquired 150,000 shares of NextCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,512,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXTC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextCure during the second quarter worth about $386,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextCure during the second quarter worth about $337,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextCure during the second quarter worth about $2,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextCure during the second quarter worth about $1,967,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of NextCure during the second quarter worth about $101,000. 49.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NXTC traded down $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.51. The stock had a trading volume of 284,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.00 and a current ratio of 15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.40. NextCure has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $109.00.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

About NextCure

There is no company description available for NextCure Inc

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.