Short Interest in OI S A/S (NYSE:OIBR.C) Drops By 66.0%

OI S A/S (NYSE:OIBR.C) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the December 31st total of 4,500,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OIBR.C stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. OI S A/S has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $9.71.

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telephony and corporate solutions; and installation, maintenance, and repair services, as well as value-added services and commercial data transmission services.

