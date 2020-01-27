Short Interest in PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM) Grows By 65.8%

PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 928,100 shares, an increase of 65.8% from the December 31st total of 559,700 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PAVM traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 744,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,565. PAVmed has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $58.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02.

Get PAVmed alerts:

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAVM. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of PAVmed in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PAVmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of PAVmed by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 32,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PAVmed by 174.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,123,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 714,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.