Short Interest in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Declines By 25.1%

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the December 31st total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

RPAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

NYSE RPAI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.29 and a beta of 0.52. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.71 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 5.91%. Retail Properties of America’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 369.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. 84.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.