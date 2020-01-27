Short Interest in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Grows By 63.1%

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the December 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,569.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,542.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

SPR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.98.

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,880,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,648. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $63.12 and a 12 month high of $100.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.29). Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.