Short Interest in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Declines By 40.5%

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the December 31st total of 6,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 852,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:SWCH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,500. Switch has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.33, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWCH. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Michael David Borden sold 49,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $793,314.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,308,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,497,231.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $809,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,570,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 307,933 shares of company stock worth $4,809,456. 28.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Switch by 34.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,036,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,511 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Switch by 78.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,251,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,014 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Switch by 43.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,642,000 after purchasing an additional 666,279 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,505,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 473,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,376,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after acquiring an additional 224,286 shares in the last quarter. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

