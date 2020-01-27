Short Interest in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) Decreases By 60.5%

Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the December 31st total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tecogen by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tecogen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 607,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tecogen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Tecogen during the second quarter worth $2,030,000. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tecogen alerts:

Shares of TGEN stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 65,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,850. The firm has a market cap of $53.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tecogen has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 million. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Tecogen will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tecogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.