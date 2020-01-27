Short Interest in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Decreases By 30.3%

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the December 31st total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSE. Deutsche Bank lowered Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering lowered Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSE traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.53. The stock had a trading volume of 347,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.34. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.92.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $922.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Trinseo’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trinseo will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

In other Trinseo news, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $57,028.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at $792,998.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $301,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 218,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,955.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Trinseo by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Trinseo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trinseo by 1,246.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Trinseo by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Trinseo by 1,139.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.