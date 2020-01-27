Short Interest in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Grows By 27.3%

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on GROW. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,282 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.61% of U.S. Global Investors worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GROW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.33. 18,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,588. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a market cap of $20.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.25. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a negative net margin of 126.27% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.