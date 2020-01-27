Short Interest in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Declines By 30.8%

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the December 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 911,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

VMC stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.52. The stock had a trading volume of 565,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,508. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $98.93 and a 52-week high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $90,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 208,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 12,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.76.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

