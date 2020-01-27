Sidoti Raises Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target to $83.00

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its target price hoisted by Sidoti from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plexus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Get Plexus alerts:

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $80.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.98. Plexus has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $86.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.62.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.38 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Plexus will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $293,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,084,589.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yong Jin Lim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,632,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,892 shares of company stock valued at $11,247,131 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Plexus by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,563 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,217,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Plexus by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 708,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,267,000 after purchasing an additional 130,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Plexus by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after acquiring an additional 54,757 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Plexus by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,843,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,754,000 after acquiring an additional 54,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.