Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair upgraded shares of Sientra from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sientra from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sientra presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,479. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.17. Sientra has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.37.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. Sientra had a negative net margin of 143.76% and a negative return on equity of 122.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Sientra by 282.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Sientra during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Sientra during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sientra during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Sientra during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

