Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 320,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,789,000 after purchasing an additional 40,412 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.63. 2,061,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,999. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $141.63 and a 12 month high of $186.44. The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($1.28). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 66.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

