SINO LD LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

SINO LD LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) shares traded down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.19, 338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59.

SINO LD LTD/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNLAY)

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates in six divisions: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office/retail buildings, industrial buildings, car parks, hotels, and residential buildings.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SINO LD LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINO LD LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.