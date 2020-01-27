SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.24. SJW Group reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). SJW Group had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.00 million.

Several research firms have commented on SJW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.83.

In other news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $69,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Valer Robert A. Van bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.21 per share, for a total transaction of $504,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SJW traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.73. The company had a trading volume of 63,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,886. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $74.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

