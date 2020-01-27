SmartCoin (SMC) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded up 67.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. SmartCoin has a total market capitalization of $18,429.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SmartCoin has traded up 34.4% against the US dollar. One SmartCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.11 or 0.00661720 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010057 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007147 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00036091 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000506 BTC.

SmartCoin Profile

SmartCoin (CRYPTO:SMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 25,698,966 coins. SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC . SmartCoin’s official website is smartcoin.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SmartCoin

SmartCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

