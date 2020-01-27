Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 585 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,359.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $46,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,808 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays set a $162.00 target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.31.

NYSE DLR traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,133. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.36 and its 200 day moving average is $122.31. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $103.03 and a twelve month high of $136.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.02, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.33.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

