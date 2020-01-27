Smith Salley & Associates Buys 155 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $37,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $1,212,325.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 995,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,963,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,948,528. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,536,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,180. The company has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $61.60 and a 52 week high of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

