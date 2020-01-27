Smith Salley & Associates Buys 900 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,299 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.5% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,601 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,907,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $577,937,000 after purchasing an additional 90,060 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,650,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $556,430,000 after purchasing an additional 90,358 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 26.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,977,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $332,821,000 after purchasing an additional 821,189 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,276,732 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $274,164,000 after buying an additional 81,438 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Citigroup lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from to in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,482,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,825,271. The firm has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

