Smith Salley & Associates Has $4.69 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Xylem were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 116.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Xylem by 500.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Xylem by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Xylem by 1,224.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

XYL traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.22. 879,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.50. Xylem Inc has a twelve month low of $68.43 and a twelve month high of $85.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Xylem had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,260.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 2,860 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $225,797.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,693.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,080 shares of company stock worth $1,016,717 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

