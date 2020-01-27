Smith Salley & Associates Sells 200 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 72.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,831 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,633,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,113,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,263,000 after acquiring an additional 214,047 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,550,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,749,000 after acquiring an additional 345,972 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,210,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.92. 2,903,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,378. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.69 and its 200 day moving average is $116.91.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. GMP Securities upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

