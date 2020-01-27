Smith Salley & Associates Sells 2,780 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.83. 10,421,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,133,923. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $70.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.39 and a 200 day moving average of $65.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $138,395.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,585.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,945 shares of company stock worth $2,627,027. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.