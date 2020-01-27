Smith Salley & Associates Sells 443 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Diageo were worth $9,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Diageo by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,507,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock traded down $2.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.40. The company had a trading volume of 248,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,170. The company has a market cap of $108.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $141.82 and a twelve month high of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.22.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

