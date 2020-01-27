Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Down 12.6% on Insider Selling

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s share price was down 12.6% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $96.00 and last traded at $96.25, approximately 2,809,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 1,081,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.13.

Specifically, VP Yoav Galin sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $112,842.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 165,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,068.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 7,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $825,213.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,638 shares of company stock valued at $17,132,804. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEDG. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Northland Securities downgraded Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Solaredge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.06.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.89 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Solaredge Technologies by 376.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

