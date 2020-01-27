Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Trading Up 0.1%

Solera National Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:SLRK)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60, approximately 6,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 426% from the average daily volume of 1,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43. The company has a market cap of $48.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.65.

About Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK)

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

