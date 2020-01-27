Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Short Interest Update

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,900 shares, a growth of 357.7% from the December 31st total of 34,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 137,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Soligenix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,955 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.10% of Soligenix worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNGX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,939. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Soligenix has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Soligenix had a negative net margin of 193.39% and a negative return on equity of 212.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Soligenix will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNGX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Soligenix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Soligenix in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

