Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $725,000 Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 2,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 66,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 11.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,174,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded down $10.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $233.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,299. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.55. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.73 and a 52 week high of $244.61. The firm has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.06.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

