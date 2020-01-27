Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,111. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.46. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $67.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

