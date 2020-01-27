Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,892 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF accounts for 1.5% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 187,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RDIV traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.98. 125,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,581. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This is a boost from Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.