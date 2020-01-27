Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 438 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 9.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,023,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,931,000 after purchasing an additional 331,995 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,728,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,283,000 after purchasing an additional 386,002 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,683,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,710,000 after purchasing an additional 44,960 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,660,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,887,000 after purchasing an additional 67,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 360.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,234,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after purchasing an additional 966,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.78. 2,248,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,968. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.07. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $102.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Scotiabank upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

