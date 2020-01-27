Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 708 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Citigroup lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.10. 2,479,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,423. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.13 and a 200 day moving average of $91.48. The stock has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

