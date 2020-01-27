Southern (NYSE:SO) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $73.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Southern traded as high as $70.03 and last traded at $69.76, with a volume of 58359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.44.

SO has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.79.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $124,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,333.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,737,603 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,871,830,000 after buying an additional 1,479,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,270,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,352,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,544 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,104,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,550,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,593 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Southern by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,235,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,724,000 after purchasing an additional 621,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,409,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,610 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

