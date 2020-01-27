SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stock Position Increased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 52,254 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $13,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,230,000 after buying an additional 1,265,493 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,286,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,851,000 after purchasing an additional 45,913 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 867,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,321,000 after purchasing an additional 219,733 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 821,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,965,000 after purchasing an additional 215,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 655,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,205,000 after purchasing an additional 139,499 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $108.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,490,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,388. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.58 and its 200-day moving average is $108.62. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.75 and a 52 week high of $110.33.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.