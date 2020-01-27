SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Trading 0.2% Higher

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.33 and last traded at $31.29, 1,012,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 110% from the average session volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.24.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.43.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.