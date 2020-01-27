SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stake Increased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 1.2% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Domani Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 83.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $285.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,118,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,559. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.67. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $243.14 and a twelve month high of $293.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.1385 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

