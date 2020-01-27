SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 2.3% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.99. 9,970,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,329,246. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $149.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

