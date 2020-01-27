Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) to post $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $5.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on SFM. BidaskClub downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.57. 69,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,536. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36.

In other news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 1,655 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $33,033.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 344,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

