Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Square were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Square by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Square by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 404,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,895,800.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,914,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,743 shares of company stock valued at $15,546,094. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura began coverage on Square in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Macquarie began coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Square from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.03.

Shares of SQ traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.82. 746,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,368,976. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of -597.37, a PEG ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 3.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.00 and its 200-day moving average is $65.88. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.41 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.85 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

