Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,514 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 2.4% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $20,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 264,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $23,268,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Starbucks by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,465 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 38,168 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 36,212 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.19.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.72. 8,295,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,730,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $65.91 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

