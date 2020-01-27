Steem Price Reaches $0.16 (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001827 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, Upbit, RuDEX and Huobi. During the last week, Steem has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $56.80 million and $646,597.00 worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,671.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.45 or 0.04141153 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00615751 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006128 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015948 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000440 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000202 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 375,236,054 coins and its circulating supply is 358,261,960 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official website is steem.com . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Steem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Bithumb, OpenLedger DEX, RuDEX, HitBTC, GOPAX, Binance, Huobi and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

