Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Stericycle reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $833.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SRCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $332,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,358.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 880,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,031,000 after buying an additional 31,193 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 137,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stericycle by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,321,000 after purchasing an additional 117,311 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Stericycle by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000.

SRCL stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.78. 306,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,366. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $40.06 and a 1 year high of $66.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

