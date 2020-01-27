Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EDI)

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1511 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th.

Shares of NYSE EDI traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 86,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,009. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05.

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

