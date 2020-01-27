Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EDI)

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1511 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th.
Shares of NYSE EDI traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 86,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,009. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05.
Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Company Profile
Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.