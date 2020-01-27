Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Short Interest Down 28.7% in January

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 833,800 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the December 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SRI traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,283. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $765.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.86. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $34.46.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Stoneridge had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stoneridge will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stoneridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stoneridge by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,053,000 after purchasing an additional 62,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,734,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Stoneridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

