Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,001,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 141,805 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $20,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Stratasys during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 2,240.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Stratasys to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair restated a “sell” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Stratasys stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $19.58. The stock had a trading volume of 815,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,321. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.93. Stratasys Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -652.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.96.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $157.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

