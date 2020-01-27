Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Has $912,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,763 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,711 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 63.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,705,888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $416,254,000 after purchasing an additional 661,064 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after purchasing an additional 464,121 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29,257.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,356 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $129,456,000 after purchasing an additional 438,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Insiders have sold a total of 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH traded down $8.72 on Monday, hitting $284.09. 4,399,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,142. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $302.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. UBS Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

