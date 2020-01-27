Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Increases Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 155.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 2.8% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $237.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,911. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $165.67 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.10. The company has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.15, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.36.

American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

