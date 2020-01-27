Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Receives $13.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 486,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,310. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29. Strongbridge Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $169.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a net margin of 211.37% and a return on equity of 45.77%. Research analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

