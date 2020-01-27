Strs Ohio Has $18.80 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 1,524.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,410 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Veeva Systems worth $18,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.28.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $573,745.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,329.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $168,300.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $283,772.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,613 shares of company stock worth $5,295,364. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $145.19 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $104.68 and a 1 year high of $176.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.34. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.84, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.81 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

