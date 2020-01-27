Strs Ohio Purchases 28,916 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,916 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $14,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,385,988.60. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 4,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $276,112.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,262 shares of company stock worth $3,865,103. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIG. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Shares of HIG opened at $58.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.47. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $45.91 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

